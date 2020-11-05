Dear Mike, Vikki, Judi, Patti, & Becky, -My sympathies to you and your families. I was sad to hear about Aunt Virgean. What a wonderful person, she will be greatly missed! It's very hard to lose your mother! I'm sure she is happy to be reunited with Uncle Harold. I'm sorry, but I will not be able to come up for the memorial service. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. -Kris (Ploen) Oliver



Kris Oliver

Family