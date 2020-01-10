Home

Alan Gamble Notice
GAMBLE Alan Passed away peacefully
1st January 2020 in Kings Mill Hospital, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved dad to Sarah, devoted grandad to John, Louise and Chris and a proud great grandad Alan to Megan, Ella and Macie. Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
