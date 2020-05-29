|
Cannon Barrie Passed away 8th April 2020, aged 84 years.
Formerly of Hucknall and employed at Rolls Royce,
a proud member of The Lions Club, Barrie moved to Ramsgate and
is survived by wife Margaret,
step children, grand children and
great grand children, Brother Ralph, Elsie, David, Denice & families.
The funeral will be held on
Thursday 28th May, donations if desired to Thanet Lions (in aid Libra) c/o Colin Lockitt Funeral Services,
78 Northwood Road, Broadstairs,
Kent CT10 2NH. 01304 763031
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 29, 2020