|
|
|
Wells Betty Passed away peacefully
27th February 2020 at Aldercar Care Home, Hucknall, aged 91 years.
Loving mum to Carol & Jay,
Janet & David, Pauline & Ron and a devoted mama to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Friday 27th March at 11.15am.
Floral tributes or donations if preferred for Dementia UK may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL, Tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020