WEST Betty Passed away peacefully on
28th October 2020 in the
QMC Nottingham, aged 92 years.
Betty will always be remembered with fondness and love by Mark, Vicky,
Neil, Zachary and Leonie.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the QMC Nottingham (cheques made payable to Nottingham Hospital Charity) may be forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020