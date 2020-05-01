|
Hufton Brenda It is with deep regret that
Kay & Gail announce the sad
passing of our mum Brenda after a long illness on 25th April, 2020,
aged 88 years.
Brenda was a loving, supportive
and loyal mum to both of us.
(AKA The Hairdresser's Daughters)
Mother in law to Tom, Mama to
Richard, Philip, Adam, Luke,
and Great Mama to
Ella, Mitchel, Hope and Alfie.
The Angels will have some
spectacular hairdos tonight.
Reunited with Dad
Love and miss you always Mum.
God bless
All enquiries please to
Geo.Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 1, 2020