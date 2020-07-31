|
Kitson Brenda Passed away peacefully on 20th July, 2020 in the
Queen's Medical Centre aged 86 years.
Dearly loved mum to Jayne & Paul
and her late son John.
Devoted mama to Watson, Vikki, Bob, Rosie, Darcy, Misha, Steven, Stuart & James. Reunited with husband John.
You left us with lots of memories and your love will be our guide
and although you're not here with us, you'll never leave our side.
A private funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on
Friday 7th August.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, made payable to Age UK Nottingham & Notts,
may be forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
