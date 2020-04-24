Home

Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Christine Millard

Christine Millard Notice
Millard Christine
(nee Bywater) Passed away peacefully at
Nottingham QMC on 16th April 2020, aged 72 years.

Much loved by her family and friends, she will be sadly missed.

A private funeral service will take place on Friday 1st May, 2020.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to Nottingham Hospitals Charity and forwarded,
with any other enquiries, to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020
