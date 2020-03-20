|
|
|
Willis David Dave's family would like to thank everyone for attending his funeral
service, for the cards, messages of sympathy and donations.
Special thanks to Terzza's florist for the beautiful flowers, Rev.Trevor Raaff for the lovely service, Cathy from the British Legion for the buffet and
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors for their kindness and professionalism when making the funeral arrangements.
Donations in memory of Dave, for Parkinson's UK, have so far raised £316.00.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020