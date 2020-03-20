Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Willis

Notice

David Willis Notice
Willis David Dave's family would like to thank everyone for attending his funeral
service, for the cards, messages of sympathy and donations.
Special thanks to Terzza's florist for the beautiful flowers, Rev.Trevor Raaff for the lovely service, Cathy from the British Legion for the buffet and
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors for their kindness and professionalism when making the funeral arrangements.
Donations in memory of Dave, for Parkinson's UK, have so far raised £316.00.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -