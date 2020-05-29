|
Duke Delia Ann
(nee Bass) Passed away peacefully 21st May 2020 at her home in Hucknall , aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of John and mother to Andrew. Friend of so many. Dee will be sadly missed by all.
Due to circumstances at this time, a private funeral service for immediate family and invited friends will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday 4th June at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Dee may be made directly to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Trust.
For further enquiries please contact
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham,
NG15 7SL. Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 29, 2020