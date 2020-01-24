|
SMITH Derek John Passed away
10th January 2020.
Aged 85 years.
Retired accountant of
Arnold and Hucknall, Lay Pastor of
Woodborough Baptist Church.
Former Gedling Borough councillor.
Lifelong Notts County supporter.
Much loved Dad to Caroline and David.
Adored Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Reunited with his beloved wife Christine, now both resting
in God's peace.
Funeral service to be held at Woodborough Baptist Church,
Friday 7th February at 10.00am,
followed by committal
at Redhill Cemetery.
All flowers welcome.
May be sent care of A W Lymn
St Albans House, 32 High Street, Arnold, Nottingham, NG5 7DZ, 0115 967 6777 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020