Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Doreen Allcock Notice
Allcock Doreen May Passed away peacefully
27th November 2020 at her home in Hucknall, aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife of Eric and loving mum to Darren and Debbie.
Due to circumstances at this time, a private funeral service will be take place at Mansfield Crematorium Friday 18th December at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Ovarian Cancer UK may be forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 963 2211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020
