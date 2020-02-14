|
Holbrook Edna Passed away at home on
29th January, 2020 aged 97 years.
Dearly loved mum to Peter,
loving grandma to Eleanor and
devoted great grand-daughter Alyshia. Reunited with husband Colin.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to the
Alzheimer's Society, may be given at the service or forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020