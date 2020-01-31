|
|
|
SMITH Eva
(née Rankin) Passed away surrounded by
her family on 16th January 2020
after a long illness, aged 71 years.
The funeral service will be held at
Bramcote Crematoirum (Serenity
Chapel) on Friday 7th February
at 11.45 am, afterwards refreshments
will be served at the Royal
British Legion, Hucknall.
Family flowers only.
Donations, for a charity to be decided, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020