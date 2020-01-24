|
|
|
LITCHFIELD Evelyn
(Eva) Passed away peacefully
11th January 2020 at
Aldercar Residential Home, Hucknall, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Mum to Joy & Barry
and a proud Granny Eva to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January at 11.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
Aldercar Residential Home and the Stroke Unit at
Nottingham City Hospital
(Cheques payable to Nottingham Hospitals Charity) may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL Tel 0115 963 22 11
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020