|
|
|
Akers Frank Alwyn Passed away peacefully
27th February 2020 at Hazelgrove Care Home, Hucknall, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved dad to Julie, devoted grandad to Rebecca and Francesca and a proud grandad Frank to AJ, Frankie-Rae and Kairi-Brenda.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium,
Wednesday 18th March at 12.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL, Tel. 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020