|
|
|
Lippiatt George Allan (The Milkman)
Died peacefully on 13th November, 2020 aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Muriel, dad to Joanne, Vivienne and Christopher
and beloved grandad to Ben, Hayley, Rosie, George and Maia.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 11th December at Mansfield Crematorium by invitation
only due to Covid restrictions.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to Prostate
Cancer UK, are being received along with all enquiries by Geo. Hanson &
Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone
0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2020