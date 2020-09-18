Home

Vickers Gordon Lewis Of Hucknall passed away peacefully at Nottingham City Hospital on 07/09/2020,
aged 83.
The Funeral Service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium, Thorseby Chapel on 23/09/2020 at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu for the Trent Cardiac Unit at Nottingham City Hospital.
For further information please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ or telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2020
