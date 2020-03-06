|
HALLAM Grace Passed away peacefully
20th February 2020 in the Q.M.C Nottingham, aged 55 years.
Dearly loved wife of Mark, loving mum to Carly, Luke and Max, a devoted daughter to Lavinia and a proud nana to all her grandchildren.
A private family interment at Tithe Green Burial Ground followed by a service of celebration at West Hucknall Baptist Church, Wednesday 11th March at 12.30pm. All are welcome at this service for Grace. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Breast Cancer Support may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020