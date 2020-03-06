Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30
West Hucknall Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hallam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Hallam

Notice Condolences

Grace Hallam Notice
HALLAM Grace Passed away peacefully
20th February 2020 in the Q.M.C Nottingham, aged 55 years.
Dearly loved wife of Mark, loving mum to Carly, Luke and Max, a devoted daughter to Lavinia and a proud nana to all her grandchildren.
A private family interment at Tithe Green Burial Ground followed by a service of celebration at West Hucknall Baptist Church, Wednesday 11th March at 12.30pm. All are welcome at this service for Grace. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Breast Cancer Support may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -