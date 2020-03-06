Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Committal
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
13:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
14:00
Central Methodist Church
Hucknall
Hilda Mawbey Notice
Mawbey Hilda May Passed away peacefully
23rd February 2020 in
Woodlands Christian Nursing Home, Poynton, aged 91 years.
Committal service at
Mansfield Crematorium,
Friday 20th March at 1:15pm prior to a service of celebration for the life of Hilda at Central Methodist Church, Hucknall at 2pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Alzheimer's Society may be given
at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 963 2211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
