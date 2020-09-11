|
|
|
RICHARDS Jack Passed away peacefully
3rd September 2020 in Jubilee Court Care Home, Hucknall, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Val,
loving dad to Yvette, David and Jonathan, also a proud grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK may be forwarded
with all other enquiries to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2020