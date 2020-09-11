Home

Jack Richards Notice
RICHARDS Jack Passed away peacefully
3rd September 2020 in Jubilee Court Care Home, Hucknall, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Val,
loving dad to Yvette, David and Jonathan, also a proud grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK may be forwarded
with all other enquiries to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2020
