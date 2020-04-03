Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Johnson

Notice Condolences

Jean Johnson Notice
Johnson Jean Passed away at home on
27th March, 2020, aged 82 years.

Dearly loved mam of Kathleen, Sandra and Mandy, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Reunited with husband Arthur.

Private funeral service with a celebration of Jean's life to be held at
a later date.

Donations if desired, made payable to NUH Charity (for use on the Dialysis Unit) may be forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -