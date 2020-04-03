|
|
|
Johnson Jean Passed away at home on
27th March, 2020, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved mam of Kathleen, Sandra and Mandy, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Reunited with husband Arthur.
Private funeral service with a celebration of Jean's life to be held at
a later date.
Donations if desired, made payable to NUH Charity (for use on the Dialysis Unit) may be forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020