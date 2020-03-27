Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Turner

Notice Condolences

Jean Turner Notice
Turner Jean Passed away on 17th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mum of Carol and the late
Geoff, widow of Tony, mother in law to
Neil and grandma to Claire and Garry.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st April at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, made payable to Versus Arthritis, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -