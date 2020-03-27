|
|
|
Turner Jean Passed away on 17th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mum of Carol and the late
Geoff, widow of Tony, mother in law to
Neil and grandma to Claire and Garry.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st April at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, made payable to Versus Arthritis, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020