|
|
|
Ellis John Michael Aged 75, born and brought
up in Hucknall, worked in
Yorkshire for 20 years and spent
the last 30 years in Mansfield.
Died peacefully at home on
23rd December 2019. A loving
husband to Vivian, proud father to Paul, Katherine, Rebecca and Victoria and a doting grandad to James, Ben, Harry, Emilia and dear brother to Linda.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Gamma Scanner Appeal at Kings Mill Hospital and Nottinghamshire Hospice, contact Ken Gregory,
01623 466620 for funeral details.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020