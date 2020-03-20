|
|
|
GOODMAN John Robert
(Jack) If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane,
we would walk right up to
Heaven and bring you back again.
Dad, we are all heartbroken and
you will forever be in our hearts.
Dearly loved Dad to Mark & Erica,
Jacqueline & Darryl,
Robert & Donna,
Julia & Penny.
And a devoted grandad to
all of his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren XXXX
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 24th March at
St John's Church at 10am.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020