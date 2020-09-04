|
Sears John Passed away peacefully
30th August 2020 at his home
in Hucknall, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of Glenis, dad to the late Joanne, loving dad to Julie, father-in-law to Darren and proud grandad to Luke and Lauren. Due to circumstances at this time, a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium, Monday 14th September at 11.15am. Floral tributes or donations if preferred for Guide Dogs may be forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel: 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2020