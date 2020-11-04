|
BAILEY Joseph 'Gordon' Passed away
27th October 2020 at his home on Papplewick Lane aged 86.
Reunited with the love of his life, Kathleen Lucy Bailey his wife
of 56 years.
Gordon was a much loved Dad
to Paul, Karen & Julie.
Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and treasured friend to so many.
Due to current restrictions a celebration of Gordon's life will take place with family & close friends only.
The service will be held at Tithe Green Woodland Burial Ground at 10am on Friday 13th November 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be welcome for the British Lung Foundation and can be given via the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk/josephgordonbailey, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, Main Street, Kimberley.
Tel: 0115 9386720.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020