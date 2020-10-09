Home

Joseph Hollingworth Notice
HOLLINGWORTH Joseph Alan Passed away suddenly but peacefully, 26th September 2020
at his home in Hucknall, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Brenda.

Due to circumstances at this time
a private family funeral service
will take place at
Mansfield Crematorium,
Tuesday 13th October at 2:15pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers
for Cancer research UK
maybe forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020
