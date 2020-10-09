|
HOLLINGWORTH Joseph Alan Passed away suddenly but peacefully, 26th September 2020
at his home in Hucknall, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Brenda.
Due to circumstances at this time
a private family funeral service
will take place at
Mansfield Crematorium,
Tuesday 13th October at 2:15pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for Cancer research UK
maybe forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020