|
|
|
CASE Joyce
(nee Holgate) Died peacefully in her sleep on August 5th 2020,
aged 92 years.
Born in Hucknall before living
in Shoreham with her beloved
husband Leslie.
They retired to Reydon, Suffolk in 1981 where she was widowed in 2001.
A wonderful aunt to her niece,
great niece and nephew.
Rest in peace.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, in memory of Joyce for Dog's Trust may be gifted by cheque and sent c/o
Rosedale Funeral Home,
12a Upper Olland Street, Bungay
NR35 1BG or via the Much Loved
online memorial tribute site.
www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020