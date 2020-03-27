|
|
|
Tring Marion Passed away on 12th March, 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Tony,
loving mum to Greg and Darryl
and devoted nanna.
The funeral service will be held at
Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday
2nd April at 2.00 p.m. and afterwards refreshments will be served
at the Royal British Legion, Hucknall.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society,
may be given at the service
or forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
13 Watnall Road, Hucknall,
Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020