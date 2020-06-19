Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Hucknall
137 Portland Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SB
0115 963 2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hunt

Notice Condolences

Mary Hunt Notice
Hunt Mary Passed away peacefully on 11th June. Always in our hearts, from husband Peter, daughter Debra, Nigel, Dane, Sam, and Ofélia. Sister Margaret, brothers Mick, Dave and Ken and families, sister-in-law Jan, nieces Lorraine, Julie and families.
Cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 10.15am on Tuesday 23rd June. Leaving from home at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Wish Upon a Star.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, Hucknall, Tel. 0115 963 2477
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -