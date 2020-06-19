|
Hunt Mary Passed away peacefully on 11th June. Always in our hearts, from husband Peter, daughter Debra, Nigel, Dane, Sam, and Ofélia. Sister Margaret, brothers Mick, Dave and Ken and families, sister-in-law Jan, nieces Lorraine, Julie and families.
Cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 10.15am on Tuesday 23rd June. Leaving from home at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Wish Upon a Star.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, Hucknall, Tel. 0115 963 2477
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on June 19, 2020