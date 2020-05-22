|
|
|
McAleese
May Passed away on 28th April 2020,
aged 85 years.
A much loved mum, grandma and great grandma.
May's family would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers,
messages of sympathy and support and to all the neighbours and friends
who turned out to see her go on her final journey.
Thanks to Rev. Deacon Martyn Swaby for the personal service, to the
staff of Jubilee Court who cared for May and finally to Geo.Hanson &
Sons Funeral Directors for their sympathetic and professional
arrangements for her funeral.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 22, 2020