Beeby Paul Melvyn Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020 in the QMC Nottingham, aged 81 years.
Due to circumstances at this time,
a private family committal will take
place at Mansfield Crematorium,
Friday 15th May at 12:15pm.
For all enquiries please contact
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham,
NG15 7SL. Tel: 0115 9632211
My love for you Paul will last forever,
until we meet again.
Gladys. xxxx
I will miss our chats Paul
(I was always right),
All my love, sister-in-law Karen. x
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 8, 2020