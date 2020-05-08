Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Committal
Private
Mansfield Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Paul Beeby Notice
Beeby Paul Melvyn Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020 in the QMC Nottingham, aged 81 years.
Due to circumstances at this time,
a private family committal will take
place at Mansfield Crematorium,
Friday 15th May at 12:15pm.
For all enquiries please contact
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham,
NG15 7SL. Tel: 0115 9632211
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
My love for you Paul will last forever,
until we meet again.
Gladys. xxxx
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
I will miss our chats Paul
(I was always right),
All my love, sister-in-law Karen. x
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 8, 2020
