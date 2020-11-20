|
Leatherland Philip Leslie Passed away peacefully 6th November 2020 in The Pilgrim Hospital, Boston,
aged 73 years.
much loved dad to Simon & Sonya, Steven & Michelle, proud grandad to Daniel & Chase.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 10:15am. Floral tributes and
all enquiries to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020