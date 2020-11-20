Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Philip Leatherland
Leatherland Philip Leslie Passed away peacefully 6th November 2020 in The Pilgrim Hospital, Boston,
aged 73 years.
much loved dad to Simon & Sonya, Steven & Michelle, proud grandad to Daniel & Chase.

Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 10:15am. Floral tributes and
all enquiries to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020
