Priscilla Draycott Notice
Draycott Priscilla Passed away in the Q.M.C.
on the 11th March 2020, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved mum of Colin, Tony, Karen, Sarah and their children.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church on
Thursday 26th March at 12.30 p.m. followed by interment in
Hucknall Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors,13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
