The Co-operative Funeralcare Hucknall
137 Portland Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SB
0115 963 2477
Raymond Blount Notice
Blount Raymond Passed away 12th July 2020 aged 90 years.

Will be greatly missed
by his loving wife Brenda,
beloved children Steve, Jenny
and Jacqui and his 8 grandchildren
and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall on Wednesday 29th July at 3.15 pm followed by committal service
at Mansfield Crematorium.

Family flowers only, any donations
in memory are to be made directly
to Cancer Research UK.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
137. Portland Road,
Hucknall,
NG15 7SB.
0115 9632477
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on July 24, 2020
