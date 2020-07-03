Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baguley Brothers
500 Mansfield Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG5 2FB
0115 871 9519
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Donnison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Donnison

Notice Condolences

Robert Donnison Notice
DONNISON Robert (Bob) Died aged 80 years on 16th June
at home after a long illness.

A loving Husband to Eileen,
Dad to daughters Ella and Rebecca. Stepfather to Alison, Bridget,
Son-in-law Jeremy, Andrew and Daughter-in-law Caroline. A doting Grandpa to Henry and William.

A private family funeral is to be held on 6th July at Mansfield Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to Carers Trust East Midlands via
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/robert-donnison.

For any enquiries please contact Baguley Brothers Funeral Directors, 500 Mansfield Road, Sherwood,
NG5 2FB. Tel: 0115 960 5197.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -