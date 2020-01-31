Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
13:00
Hucknall Cemetery Chapel
Broomhill Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Horton

Notice Condolences

Shirley Horton Notice
Horton Shirley Passed away on
20th January, 2020, aged 83 years.
Former midwife at King's Mill Hospital.
Loving wife to Alan, much loved
mother to Fiona and Sarah.
The funeral service will be held in Hucknall Cemetery Chapel,
Broomhill Road, NG15 7QH on
Thursday 6th February at 1.00 p.m. followed by burial in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, may be given at the service or forwarded
along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -