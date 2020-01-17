|
Taylor Stephen Robert
(Spud) Passed away suddenly
21st December 2019 at his
home in Hucknall, aged 63 years.
Dearly loved husband of Mandy,
loving dad to Matthew and Katie and a proud grandad to all his grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium,
Friday 24th January 2020 at 12.15pm. No black ties please and family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu of flowers for British Heart Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK or Neonatal Unit at Nottingham City Hospital (cheques made payable to Nottingham Hospitals Charity) may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel. 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020