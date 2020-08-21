Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Steven Beasley Notice
Beasley Steven Passed away suddenly,
3rd August 2020,
at his home in Hucknall
aged 55 years.
Loving dad to Tanya,
dearly loved son to Sylvie & Paul and
devoted brother to Wayne and Andrea.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Gedling Crematorium,
Thursday, 27th August at 10.30 am.
Floral tributes and all other enquiries
to Graham Ward Funeral
Service, 9 Portland Road,
Hucknall, Nottingham
NG15 7SL Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -