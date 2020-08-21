|
|
|
Beasley Steven Passed away suddenly,
3rd August 2020,
at his home in Hucknall
aged 55 years.
Loving dad to Tanya,
dearly loved son to Sylvie & Paul and
devoted brother to Wayne and Andrea.
Due to circumstances at this time a private family funeral service will take place at Gedling Crematorium,
Thursday, 27th August at 10.30 am.
Floral tributes and all other enquiries
to Graham Ward Funeral
Service, 9 Portland Road,
Hucknall, Nottingham
NG15 7SL Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2020