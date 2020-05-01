|
Davies Terence John (Terry) Passed away peacefully 17th April 2020 in Aldercar Care Home, Hucknall, aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Sheila, father to Paul, Graeme, Ian and Trevor, grandfather, brother and father in law.
Due to circumstances at this time, a private family committal will take place at Mansfield Crematorium today Friday 1st May at 4.15 p.m.
Donations in memory of Terry may be sent directly to Prostate Cancer UK.
For further information please contact Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknal NG15 7SL Tel 0115 963 2211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 1, 2020