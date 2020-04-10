Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Trevor Smith Notice
SMITH Trevor Anthony Passed away peacefully
9th March 2020 in Kings Mill Hospital aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving dad to Steven, Rebecca and Matthew, also proud grandad to
Jacob and Asa.
A private family committal took
place at Mansfield Crematorium Thursday 9th April.
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Trevor will take place at St. Michael's Church, Linby at a future date.
All enquiries to:
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel. 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
