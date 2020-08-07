|
|
|
Colley Valerie Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
26th July 2020, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved mum to Maxine,
Stratford, Mandy, Michelle and Melanie. A 'one in a million' mamma
and great mamma, a special
mother in law and friend to all who
had the pleasure to meet her.
Reunited with husband Ray.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th August by invitation only
due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable
to Tree Tops Hospice, may be forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2020