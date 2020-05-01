|
|
|
Booth Walter Passed away peacefully 9th April 2020 in Church Farm, Rusticus Care Home, Cotgrave aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan, loving dad to Lesley and Chris, also proud grandpa to Tom and Sam.
Due to circumstances at this time a Private Family Interment will take
place at St Michael's Churchyard, Linby, Monday 4th May.
For further enquiries please contact:
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL,
Tel. 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on May 1, 2020