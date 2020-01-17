|
|
|
Scothern Winifred Eva 03.08.1924 - 06.01.2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Winnie announce that she died peacefully on Monday 6th January, 2020.
Wife to the late Hiram, mother to Brian and the late Margaret, Barbara and John. Grandmother to Anthony, Caroline, Victoria and Jonathan,
great-grandmother to Corey,
Logan and Isabella.
She will be greatly missed.
We will cherish our precious
memories of her forever.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 30th January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, made payable to
Annesley Lodge Care Home Residents' fund, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
The family are very grateful for the care and devotion shown by the staff at Annesley Lodge.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020