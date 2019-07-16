Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Goss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Sue (Price) Goss was born in Norfolk, Virginia in September of 1946 to Charles and Virginia Price. She grew up with an older brother Charles Jr. She had a normal childhood running, playing, and fighting with her older brother; some fights that continued to be great family stories. She moved to Indianapolis where she finished high school and worked nights in the family Dairy Queen. She went to Ball State College to continue her education, but returned to help her family run the Dairy Queen. Her first son Edward was born October 1967 and became the light of her life for seven years when her second son, Kyle, was born, November 1974. But she didn't let any dust gather and 11 months later, November, her third son, Jerome, joined the ever-expanding family. The family moved to Humble, Texas six months later where they would make their home. Carol began managing office buildings after working multiple jobs to provide for her boys. She took Humble by storm doing everything from The Chamber of Commerce to Good Oil Days to Taste of the Town. As an active member of Forest Cove Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and loved her church family as much as her own. In October of 1988 she met Richard, the love of her life. After a short courtship, they married and began the adventure of raising two teenage boys and making a lifetime of memories. In 1988, she was blessed with her first of 6 grandchildren: Brittany, Kirsten, Emma, Noah, Colin, Hayden. They worked hard to make their dream of RVing a reality. In 2000, they purchased their first RV and began the adventure. In 2007, they both retired and set off to visit the east coast and all the family from Jasonville, Norfolk, Delaware, New Jersey. Of course, that is where she fell in love with lighthouses. Their journeys included trips to all the interesting sites you can imagine in the United States Through their many journeys, she met everyone with a hug and word of encouragement. She touched everyone with her love and kindness. She was willing to give you the shirt off her back, feed you and make sure you heard about God's love for you while you discussed her table dressings. In September of 2018 her final wish was realized when she was given a great grandson, Beau Allen. On July 13th her life-long dream to see the face of God welcoming her into her eternal home was realized. Today she is up there getting things ready for us.Undoubtedly making sure the table dressings are absolutely perfect and blasting her gospel hymns loud enough to make the whole angel chorus blush. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com .

Published on yourhumblenews.com from July 16 to July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Humble Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close