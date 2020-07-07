On Tuesday, June 23rd, Christa Marie Astrid Edelgard Caliebe Slack passed away in her home after a 12-year fight with cancer. Christa is survived by her loving husband James "Jim" Bradley Slack, her two sons, Jimmy and Andrew, and her six grandchildren. She was born in Stettin, Germany on April 21, 1938, experienced the second world war as a little girl, and would tell tales of smuggling herself and her family's belongings across the post-war border between East and West Germany. She met Jim during the Korean war when he was stationed in Germany, fell in love, and was naturalized as a U.S. citizen upon their move to America in the early sixties. For the half-century she lived in America, Christa was a pillar of her community; she was the oldest member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on multiple committees, and donated the first organ in memory of her and Jim's first son, Eddie. Christa was deeply engaged in the growth of her childrens' organizations and schools through volunteer leadership and serving as head of landscaping. All of her family and friends, some known as "The Chicken and Margarita Squad," knew her as the cornerstone of their tight group due to her strong will, tenacity, and inexhaustible caring. She will be sorely missed by everyone who had the blessing of knowing Christa. A celebration of life is being planned for the Spring of 2021, a time when the flowers bloom and the part of the year Christa enjoyed the most.