Funeral services for Cory Heidler, 39, of Madisonville, were held 2 P.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Madisonville Christian Fellowship Church in Madisonville, Texas. Chaplain Ben Kennedy officiated the service. Interment followed in Madisonville Cemetery. Pallbearers: Members of Madisonville Fire and Rescue Cory Alan Heidler was born March 24, 1981, in Houston to James Michael & Toni (Calhoun) Heidler. He was a graduate of Kingwood High School and had lived in Madisonville since 2004. Cory was an automotive technician for Henson Motors and a fifteen year member of Madisonville Fire and Rescue. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two daughters and coaching their softball teams. Cory also liked to hunt and fish. He was an first-rate firefighter and a loyal friend. When one became a friend of Cory's they earned a friend for life. Cory passed away tragically May 8, 2020, near Brenham, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, James Michael Heidler. Surviving family members include mother, Toni Heidler of Kingwood; daughters, Kelsey & Corie Heidler and their mother, Kim of Iola; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Calhoun of Kingwood; brother, James Michael Heidler, Jr. of Burnet, Texas; and sisters, Tracy Wilson (Will) of Kingwood, Judie Shelhamer of Houston, Jean Horn (Willard) of Burnet and Julie Reece (Robert) of Houston. Cory is also survived by his brothers & sisters of Madisonville Fire & Rescue, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. www.madisonvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Humble Observer from May 15 to May 28, 2020.