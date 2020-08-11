Doris "Hunkie" "Mimi" Blalock went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020, at the age of 76.

Doris was born to John D and Thelma Rowlett on July 19, 1944, in Hickman County, Kentucky. She was one of six children: Bill, Katherine, Jimmy Bo, Sue, Doris, and Marie.

She was given the nickname "Pretty Legs" in school and was complimented on her legs even through her later years. Doris loved her job working as a bus driver for the Humble ISD for 11 years. She was also a proud member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Aldine Chapter No. 1088.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, John D and Thelma Rowlett; her husband, Raymond Blalock; her son, Stephen Blalock; her brothers, Bill Rowlett and Jimmy Bo Rowlett; her sister, Katherine Wildharber; and her best friend, Linda "Quetta" Gamble.

Doris is survived by her son, Michael Blalock and wife, Sharon; daughter, Donna Blalock; sisters, Marie Walker and Sue Doering and husband Walter; grandchildren, Kasey Moon and Kobey Clark; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Kaiden; and close friends Jim Gamble and Amanda and John Lawrence.

Doris will be buried, at a later date, in a private service alongside her husband, Raymond, and son, Stephen, in Mayfield, Kentucky.